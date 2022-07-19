Tour de France, stage 16 - Tour de France 2022, stage 16: Live updates as Pyrenees await tired peloton - EPA

02:13 PM

70km to go

The breakaway continues to press on, edging ever closer to the start of the climb to the category one Port de Lers. Quite a lot of looking around in the group, starting to think a few of the riders are getting a little upset with their co-riders as some appear to be doing a little more work than the others. Would not be surprised to see this sizeable group split up before it reaches the summit.

02:07 PM

74km to go

Marc Soler is over seven – SEVEN – minutes down on the maillot jaune which itself is ove seven – SEVEN – minutes down on the breakaway.

02:01 PM

Thomas: 'There could be attacks all over the place'

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) provided his thoughts on the next three stages exclusively for Eurosport and GCN: “We’ve got the three guys on GC [general classification], then Dani [Martínez] and Castro [Jonathan Castroviejo] slowly getting over their sickness. Hopefully we will be riding well these three days. We see this as a big three day block and we’ll take it as it comes.

“Looking at the guys in front, not too much other than over-exuberance. Looking behind, we need to keep one eye on them but you’re always trying to look ahead and move forward. With the TT (time trial) up my sleeve it’s a nice one to have, but these three days I think we can expect anything as there could be attacks all over the place.”

01:57 PM

81km to go

The breakaway has increased its lead further still to 7min 35sec, which is good news for Aleksandr Vlasov who will, as it stands, be moving up into the top five in the general classification. Alberto Contador, meanwhile, has been talking on Eurosport where he is working as an in-race commentator, and has speculated that Marc Soler, who is riding just metres ahead of the dreaded voiture-balai – broom wagon – may not be completing this stage.

01:50 PM

87km to go

The TV cameras, understandably, have been focused on Marc Soler for some time now and it is not a pretty picture. The 28-year-old is labouring and is ver a minute down on the maillot jaune and his team leader Tadej Pogacar who has already lost team-mates Vegard Stake Laengen and George Bennett.

01:47 PM

'Vingegaard is motivated – we are ready'

Frans Maassen, sports director for Jumbo-Visma, speaking to Eurosport and GCN earlier today, on how his team are shaping up for the final week: “Two guys less but we have Wout [van Aert] who counts for three. [On Roglic] We made the decision; of course it’s a pity he left us but seeing him struggling every day for 10 days, it was not nice. The fast start some days when he was dropped after 30km, that was also not nice when a champ like that has to race in the Tour. It was not an easy decision of course. Jonas [Vingegaard] feels really strong and is motivated to battle in the Pyrenees so we are ready for that.”

01:44 PM

92km to go

Marc Soler, who has been suffering with nasty sounding stomach issues, was just spotted back at the medical car where he received a little treatment. It looked as if he had, perhaps, been stung or, maybe, was simply getting some sunscreen added: either way, the race doctor sprayed the back of his neck with some sort of magic potion.

01:37 PM

99km to go

Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) has been vomiting, according to race radio. Not great news that. The gap between the breakaway and peloton has increased to a shade below seven minutes.

01:35 PM

100km to go

Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) has been spotted hanging off the rear of the peloton. There have been reports that the Spaniard dropped back to the medical car which will give his team leader Tadej Pogacar cause for concern. Tom Pidcock is riding at second wheel, in his brand new Oakley Sutro Lites, doing a turn for his Ineos Grenadiers team-mates.

01:29 PM

105km to go

Wout van Aert has been spotted shooting the breeze with Nils Eekhoff, the Belgian all-rounder appeared happy enough and not too bothered by the Dutchman taking maximum points at the intermediate. Not surprising really, Van Aert had amassed enough points going into Monday's rest day (378) to have won the green jersey for the last three editions. Barring a withdrawal, Van Aert will be taking that jersey home with him following Sunday's stage in Paris.

01:22 PM

110.7km to go

Nils Eekhoff upsets the odds and takes 20 points at the intermediate sprint ahead of Wout van Aert, the latter of just tightened his vice-like grip on the green jersey. Once over the line in Lavelanet, Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal) appeared keen on pressing on. The breakaway currently lead the maillot jaune by 6min 30sec.

01:18 PM

112km to go

Ineos Grenadiers, by the way, have assumed position as the second team in the peloton, presumably due to the fact they have their full complement of eight riders still in the race – with Colombian climber Daniel Martínez in the breakaway. Is Martínez eyeing the stage today, or is he too acting as a satellite rider today?

01:15 PM

114km to go

The breakaway inches towards Lavelanet, with a road rising gently. Felix Grosschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) has been riding on the front, no doubt hoping to help team-mate Aleksandr Vlasov who may be moving up the general classification this afternoon.

01:08 PM

120km to go

Christophe Laporte has assumed his usual position on the front of the peloton along with team-mate Tiesj Benoot, but race leader Jonas Vingegaard has just one other Jumbo-Visma rider – Sepp Kuss – for company after Wout van Aert and Nathan Van Hooydonck got into the breakaway. No huge surprise to see Van Aert getting off up the road, but not entirely sure why Van Hooydonck is in there. Vingegaard, remember, lost two team-mates – Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk – on Sunday and so already has a depleted team, and would probably prefer Van Hooydonck alongside him on the long run towards the first big climb of the day. Suspect Van Aert will be targeting maximum points at the intermediate sprint in Lavelanet and may also act as a satellite rider later in the stage, but not sure what the plan is with Van Hooydonck.

01:00 PM

As it stands . . .

Afternoon all. It looks a little warm out on the road, but that did not deter a very large group in shifting their way off the front of the peloton once the flag was dropped ta KMO in Carcassonne. Following a phoney war at the pointy end of the stage, Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM) led the stage for a while and the 29-year-old Frenchman must have regretted having got into the move after he was hung out to slowly roast by the chasing group of 28 riders.

Gougeard led by around one minute, but has now been caught by that 28-man group. The breakaway now leads the maillot jaune and the rest of the main protagonists in the race for yellow by 5min 58sec. The highest placed rider in the general classification in the second group is Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), the Russian started the day 10min 42sec down on Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), and so he will be getting monitored very closely this afternoon.

The breakaway in full

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels-KTM), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), Maxime Bouet (Arkéa-Samsic), Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), Nils Eekhoff (DSM), Tony Gallopin (Trek-Segafredo), Simon Geschke (Cofidis), Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal), Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM), Felix Grosschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikkel Honore (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma), Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Lukasz Owsian (Arkéa-Samsic), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan), Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) and Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech).

11:20 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 16 of the 109th Tour de France, the 178.5-kilometre run from Carcassonne to Foix.

Following Monday's rest day – the third and final day out of the saddle for the remaining riders at this year's race – racing resumes at 11.40am (BST) with Telegraph Sport's coverage due to get under way at 1pm.

Before we have a very quick look at today's stage, colleague Tom Cary has been toying with the fanciful notion of how Geraint Thomas could, against all the odds, win a second Tour title in Paris on Sunday.

The Tour has entered its final week with Thomas currently occupying the third podium spot, two minutes 43 seconds behind the yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and just 21 seconds behind second placed Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). The question is, does the Welshman, and his team Ineos Grenadiers, protect that place and follow wheels, hoping for one or both of the riders ahead to slip up? Or do they risk it all going for a famous victory? Thomas, who has already won the Tour in 2018, and finished runner-up in 2019, suggested on the final rest day on Monday that he was prepared to do the latter. But he stressed there was no point in “attacking just for the sake of attacking - for the TV cameras”. It had to be well thought out and worth the risk. Here, Telegraph Sport looks at Thomas’ options in the final week.

Despite losing two key team-mates in Sunday's stage, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be wear the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, for a fifth day running.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will again be in the maillot vert, the green jersey, as overall leader of the points classification.

Simon Geschke (Cofidis) will remain dressed in the maillot à pois, or the polka dot jersey, as the leader of the mountains classification.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), who has led the young rider classification since stage one, will be dressed in the white jersey.

So, what's on today's menu?

Three categorised climbs, including the long descent off the category one Mur de Péguère that will take the riders down to Foix, may make it ideal terrain for a breakaway rider to prevail while equally being suited to a late ambush territory for those challenging in the general classification.

Stage 16

And finally, the weather. . .

Follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage from 1pm (BST).