Pyle's double-double leads Omaha past Doane 100-60

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Matt Pile had career highs of 18 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double and Omaha cruised to a 100-60 win over NAIA Doane on Tuesday night.

Daniel Norl added 17 points and Zach Jackson 16 for the Mavericks (5-12), who had six players in double figures. Pile made 9 of 11 shots as Omaha made 10 of 21 from 3-point range and shot 60 percent overall (40 for 67). Ayo Akinwole had 12 points on a perfect shooting night with nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Trace Tupper had 13 points for the Tigers (8-10).

Pile had six points in a 16-0 run that had Omaha up 30-11 midway through the first half. A late 11-0 run helped the Mavericks to their biggest half of the season and a 58-23 lead.