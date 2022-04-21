Pyer Moss Expands With Its First Handbag Collection and Women's Footwear

Kerby Jean-Raymond has diversified his portfolio by venturing beyond menswear and sneakers with his first handbag collection and women's footwear offerings via Pyer Moss.

First conceptualized in 2019, the handbags represent the label's intricate take on design and production. Offered in several colorways, the silhouettes come in unique designs, including one featuring two hands holding onto the bag and one arriving in the shape of a hand. Meanwhile, Jean-Raymond created a range of footwear styles -- such as heeled sandals, heels with straps that wrap along the calf of the leg and ankle boots -- which were made custom for their respective look in the brand's Fall 2021 Couture collection. The two lines were first teased on a billboard along Flatbush Avenue & Church Avenue in Brooklyn last week, along with wild postings in other parts of New York City.

The handbags, footwear, small leather goods and the second drop of the Couture capsule will be released on April 21 on Pyer Moss' website.