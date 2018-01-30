Pyeongchang Paralympics a 'golden ticket' for Alberta skier Kirk Schornstein

Edmonton paralympian Kirk Schornstein finds his strongest motivation in the word "no."

"It's people telling me that I can't do it," Schornstein said Tuesday in describing his biggest motivation on the slopes.

"Whoever tells me I can't do it, I like to point my finger at them and say, 'You pay attention. In the next year to four years, you're going to see me in the headlines. I'm going to do what you told me I can't do.' "

Schornstein has been able to do plenty of finger pointing at his naysayers.

At 24, he is bound for the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang as a member of the Canadian para-alpine ski team, in what will be his third podium bid.

Schornstein has ranked in the top 15 in the world in five different alpine disciplines, and has little doubt he'll be able to reach the podium in March in South Korea.

'I'm going to compete when it counts'

"It's going well," he said. "I'm right where I want to be, and I'm going to compete when it counts."

Schornstein, who lives in Spruce Grove and trains in Edmonton, began skiing on the relatively gentle slopes of Edmonton's Snow Valley park in grade school, and spent years competing against able-bodied competitors.

Having suffered a nerve injury at birth, Schornstein has Erb's palsy. His right arm is paralyzed.

His disability never diminished his appetite for competition, but instead fuelled his desire to win.

"Aerodynamics is obviously important," Schornstein said in an interview. "And not being able to have that arm stay up in a tight position, I'm losing a few hundredths of second, which, in our sport is a lot of time.

"The challenge was huge but I always wanted to challenge myself as much possible.

"That was kind of my thing, telling myself that I could beat a lot of others who had the use of four limbs. The motivation was there for me and it still is today."