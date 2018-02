The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics have come and gone. These Games marked a historic event for the Canadian Olympic team. Canada’s 29 medals are the most the nation has won at a single Olympic Games since the 1984 Summer Olympics.

The 2018 Olympics created so many great moments for Canadians across the country. The Yahoo Canada Sports team, both in South Korea and Canada, shared their favourite moments and experiences from this year’s event.