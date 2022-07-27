PXiSE Power Plant Controller Precisely Meets Fast Frequency Response Market Requirements

PXiSE Energy Solutions

Advanced software empowers Texas energy storage providers to participate in the market

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PXiSE Energy Solutions (“PXiSE”), developer of next-generation grid control technology, announces that the PXiSE Renewable Power Plant Controller (PPC) meets the latest performance requirements for using energy storage resources to provide grid support and ancillary services in Texas. This technical capability distinguishes the PXiSE PPC from all other solution providers in matching new and more demanding control response times, enabling additional storage resources to come online, helping maintain grid stability, generating more revenue, and facilitating the energy transition.



The state’s grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), has established a Fast Frequency Response (FFR) market to ensure a stable grid frequency as system inertia declines. PXiSE’s PPC is one of the few control systems that complies with all ERCOT’s FFR regulations, making it one of the comprehensive options for developers interested in adding energy storage with additional ancillary service capabilities.

As inverter-based resources like solar, wind, and storage are added to the grid to supplement traditionally high-inertia baseload power sources, the frequency can destabilize, causing instability across the grid. To prevent frequency issues caused by a loss of inertia, ERCOT has turned to an FFR market which outlines requirements for energy operators interested in participating.

As the name implies, strict FFR requirements ensure controllers can meet the need for fast and reliable power in the event of a loss of inertia. An FFR resource must be deployed within 15 cycles (Hz) after grid frequency reaches the trigger threshold. A resource must also sustain the response for at least 15 minutes or until ERCOT recalls deployment, whichever occurs first, and a resource must be reset and made available for the next event within 15 minutes after deployment is ended.

Many controllers cannot meet these requirements, yet PXiSE’s PPC meets all three – making it one of the few that is tailor-made to facilitate connecting energy storage to the Texas grid. The PXiSE PPC leverages the use of time synchronized phasor measurement units (PMUs) for high-speed, precise detection and control to meet these requirements.

Along with meeting the FFR performance requirements, the PPC allows for battery participation in ERCOT’s energy market. Based on autonomous optimizer calculations, the assigned capacity for each battery managed by the PPC can adapt to either the energy or FFR market. For example, the PPC will assign a portion of the battery to be reserved for FFR participation while remaining storage capacity is assigned to participate in the energy market.

“We’ve developed the PXiSE Power Plant Controller to meet the needs of all major electricity markets around the world, and that includes ERCOT’s stringent FFR requirements,” says Patrick Lee, CEO of PXiSE Energy Solutions. “Our products have proven capabilities in following and responding to demanding market signals and maintaining stability in grids with high levels of renewable and DER penetration. As Texas moves to support the energy transition with more renewables and distributed resources, PXiSE is well positioned to provide developers with the tools they need to bring renewable and energy storage projects online without disrupting the grid, while also providing grid support services. We have the experience and technology to help those engaged in energy storage projects ensure they can participate effectively in the FFR market.”

In meeting the high ERCOT standards, the PXiSE PPC is also an ideal fit for the FFR requirements of other electricity markets. Installers can configure the PXiSE PPC for direct participation in FFR markets as defined in FERC Order 755, and simultaneously control real and reactive power. The company also brings the experience of several successful frequency fluctuation mitigation projects, with PPCs installed in Guam and Hawaii to manage utility-scale energy storage operations and market participation.

