PWR Holdings Limited's (ASX:PWH) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

PWR Holdings' (ASX:PWH) stock up by 6.7% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to PWR Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PWR Holdings is:

24% = AU$13m ÷ AU$54m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.24 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of PWR Holdings' Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, PWR Holdings has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for PWR Holdings' moderate 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between PWR Holdings' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 12% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if PWR Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is PWR Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

PWR Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 61%, meaning that it is left with only 39% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, PWR Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 53%. However, PWR Holdings' ROE is predicted to rise to 30% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

