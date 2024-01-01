PWHL's Ottawa preps for historic league-opener against Montreal

OTTAWA — When Brianne Jenner locks eyes with her two-year-old daughter June during her warm-up skate for Tuesday's Professional Women’s Hockey League’s game between Ottawa and Montreal, she expects to feel emotional.

Ottawa's captain will think not only about the significance of the first PWHL game for both teams, but also of the possibilities that now lie ahead for her young daughter.

Growing up, the 32-year-old Jenner never had the opportunity to dream of playing in a women’s professional league. Knowing that possibility is there for June is significant to her mother.

"When you pan out as a hockey player in this generation, I think you realize how much of an impact this could have and how many people came before us to allow this to happen," said Jenner.

“Growing up, it was wanting to go to the Olympics, wanting to play in the NHL until I realized that wasn’t likely, so it’s just hard to put into words what this new dream is going to mean for so many girls.”

There is buzz ahead of Tuesday's game that sold out weeks ago. A North American attendance record for pro women's hockey is expected to be set in TD Place Arena that can hold up to 8,500 people.

From the moment Ottawa earned one of the six franchises of the new pro league, which also includes Montreal, Toronto, Boston, New York and Minnesota, fan support has been high even though the PWHL has yet to announce team names.

“It’s been pretty amazing,” Ottawa assistant captain Emily Clark said. “I wasn’t exactly sure what to expect. I knew we would get community support and I knew we would get to the point of sellouts, but I never dreamt that it would be for opening night, so it’s just so exciting.”

Clark joked that while many people had Advent calendars counting down to Christmas, she thought only about Jan. 2 and Ottawa's first game.

“I think it will be important to just take it in and not put too much pressure on it,” Clark said. “I think we just need to take it step-by-step whether it’s your pre-game meal or the warm-up. We just need to take a moment to look around and just enjoy it.”

Like its five sister franchises, Ottawa's players have worked hard to come together quickly as a group and find that connection that will result to on-ice success.

Finding the right chemistry is just one of the challenges for coach Carla MacLeod.

A former Canadian defender, who has also coached Czechia to back-to-back bronze medals at the women's world championship, has embraced this latest challenge.

She’s liked what she’s seen from her team so far in practice, but understands things will evolve as the team plays together.

"At some point you’ve got to trust that they can go out and do their thing and navigate the situation,” said MacLeod. “There will be a little give and take and this first game is just a starting point and not a championship game. It’s just the game that gets us going that we’re certainly going to learn and continue to get better from.”

Many Ottawa players are familiar with one another having played against each other, but developing chemistry can take time.

'I think we have a lot of really good people and we’re just drawing the best out of each other,” said Clark. “From the top down of (general manager) Mike Hirschfeld and Carla, they’ve cultivated an environment where culture is very important. The things we’re doing off the ice are going to translate on ice because we want to play hard for each other.”

Tuesday's game will be historic for both Montreal and Ottawa, but not lost in the hype is the fact both teams are playing for their first win and three points.

“I think we’re going to play a pretty aggressive style of hockey,” Jenner said. “We’re not going to sit back and I think fans will enjoy the fast pace for sure.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2024.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press