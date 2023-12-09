PwC bans staff from flying business class to cut carbon footprint

PwC

PwC has told its senior staff to stop flying business class as it looks to reach its net zero target by the end of the decade.

The Big Four accountancy reportedly told senior staff in October that only those travelling on long-haul night flights or flying for “business critical reasons” would be allowed to sit in business class.

The new rules apply to partners, directors and other staff who accompany them on trips. Previous guidance allowed staff to travel in business class for flights that were at least five hours long.

PwC has pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030. Business travel is the single biggest source of carbon pollution at the UK branch.

Marissa Thomas, a partner at PwC UK, said that the company was encouraging staff to prolong their business trips to reduce their number of visits.

She said: “Flights account for the majority of our carbon emissions so we’re only going to meet our net zero target if our people take a really thoughtful approach to air travel.

“Given a business-class seat is roughly 50pc more carbon-intensive than one in premium economy, we’re asking partners and directors to think carefully about if they need one.”

Business class seats on flights are regarded as more carbon intensive because they take up more room on a plane and are more likely to be empty.

PwC’s annual environment report found that its business travel emissions were 49pc lower than pre-pandemic levels but still remained above its target for 2030. Air travel accounted for more than two-thirds of its business travel emissions.

The move is also likely to help the company cut costs.

Last month PwC announced plans to axe up to 600 jobs in a voluntary redundancy scheme, as demand slows for its advisory services business.

It follows similar moves by other Big Four accountants, which have also cut British jobs after years of rampant hiring to keep up with the boom in M&A activity.

Last month it emerged that rival EY was in talks to abandon its headquarters near London Bridge.

Story continues

The 10-storey building has been the headquarters of EY’s UK and Ireland business since 2003 and hosts around 9,000 staff, including its global executive team.

Recommended

The dark side of solar panels – how crooks are exploiting net zero

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.