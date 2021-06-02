PVH: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ PVH Corp. (PVH) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $99.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.92 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, PVH expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.18. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.15.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $6.50 per share.

PVH shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $109.41, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

