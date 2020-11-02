PV Sindhu Didn’t Announce Retirement From Sports, Media Misreports

Several news organisations misreported that world champion shuttler PV Sindhu has announced her retirement. While the badminton player did tweet out a statement that mentioned the word ‘retirement,’ it was not in context to the sport but related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Times Now tweeted the image of Sindhu’s statement claiming that she has announced retirement. The tweet was later taken down and their article has now been updated with accurate details.

ABP News, too, published an article that mentioned the same claim but was later updated to incorporate complete details.

Website India.com also published an article with the title: “Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu announce retirement at the age of 25.”

Several social media users shared the same narrative on Twitter and Facebook.

