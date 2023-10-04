Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ONION HONOR CHERRY UPDATE
Answer: After the skunk on trial got nervous, there was − "ODOR" IN THE COURT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Everything you do in the name of the environment not only saves your health, it saves your soul." − Alicia Silverstone
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IN WAKING A TIGER, USE A LONG STICK. − MAO ZEDONG
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF SOMEONE WERE VERY WELL KNOWN FOR HIS SKYDIVING MASTERY, COULD YOU CALL HIM A CHUTING STAR?
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HAZY WINDY CHILLY CLOUDY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TARTAR, RATION, NOTICE, ETHIC, CERAMIC
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
NEWSAGENT
BALMIER
BREAKABLES
OUTRIVAL
CONTENTMENT
PARADES
BRACKETS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Changing technology
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 10/04/2023 - USA TODAY