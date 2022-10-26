Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-
-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-
-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: DIGIT    FOYER    ANNUAL    HOTTER

Answer: To see if his wife would be interested in buying a boat, he needed to – FLOAT THE IDEA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Once you understand that someone has Tourette and that they can't help their tics. …You embrace them." – Dylan McDermott

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

DEEP INTO THAT DARKNESS PEERING, LONG I STOOD THERE … DREAMING DREAMS NO MORTAL EVER DARED TO DREAM BEFORE. – EDGAR ALLEN POE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

THAT FELLOW WOULD LOVE TO BE DRIVING A FOCUS OR FIESTA, BUT RIGHT NOW HE CAN'T AFFORD A FORD.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

NEON    RADON    XENON    HYDROGEN    NITROGEN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TUSKS, STATUTES, SEIZE, EXTRA, ALARM

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. TANGLY

  2. CUTBACK

  3. RETRACED

  4. CANADA

  5. PREDICT

  6. PLASTERED

  7. SEETHING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Heading for the hills

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

    WINNIPEG — The Jets came through for their sick head coach. Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey set up two goals as Winnipeg defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-0 before 13,936 fans at Canada Life Centre with head coach Rick Bowness nursing an illness at home on Monday. Morrissey assisted on goals by forwards Sam Gagner and Mark Scheifele. Forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti, into an empty net, also scored. “I’m sure (Bowness) was happy watching that one,” Scheifele said. “Hopefully, that picks his s