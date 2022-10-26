Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: DIGIT FOYER ANNUAL HOTTER
Answer: To see if his wife would be interested in buying a boat, he needed to – FLOAT THE IDEA
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Once you understand that someone has Tourette and that they can't help their tics. …You embrace them." – Dylan McDermott
Cryptoquote
DEEP INTO THAT DARKNESS PEERING, LONG I STOOD THERE … DREAMING DREAMS NO MORTAL EVER DARED TO DREAM BEFORE. – EDGAR ALLEN POE
Cryptoquip
THAT FELLOW WOULD LOVE TO BE DRIVING A FOCUS OR FIESTA, BUT RIGHT NOW HE CAN'T AFFORD A FORD.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
NEON RADON XENON HYDROGEN NITROGEN
Lexigo
TUSKS, STATUTES, SEIZE, EXTRA, ALARM
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TANGLY
CUTBACK
RETRACED
CANADA
PREDICT
PLASTERED
SEETHING
Find the Words
Heading for the hills
Kubok
