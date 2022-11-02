Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-
-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-
-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: WHILE    MORPH    ENCORE    SYSTEM

Answer: Milton Hershey founded his candy company in the town he considered – HOME SWEET HOME

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Positive thoughts – get where you need to go by thinking you're going to get there." – Football's Danny Amendola

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

JUST BECAUSE YOU ARE BLIND AND UNABLE TO SEE MY BEAUTY DOESN'T MEAN IT DOES NOT EXIST. – MARGARET CHO

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN YOU'RE THINKING WISHFULLY ABOUT A CERTAIN FIZZY, SUGARY DRINK, YOU COULD BE FANTA-SIZING.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

PARIS    SOFIA    TUNIS    CAIRO    SEOUL    KABUL

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PIPES, SCENE, ENEMIES, SPEND, DEPENDABLE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. HATCHED

  2. ENSNARING

  3. EXCISION

  4. PERTINENCE

  5. CASELOAD

  6. ALABAMIAN

  7. STORAGE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Barcroft Boake's poem

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

