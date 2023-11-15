Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FRAME MOUSE WINDOW COYOTE
Answer: When the cartoonist asked his daughter to spot the bunny in his drawing, she − FOUND IT EASY
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Music is an art that touches the depth of human existence; an art of sounds that crosses all borders." - Daniel Barenboim
Cryptoquote
HOW INAPPROPRIATE TO CALL THIS PLANET EARTH WHEN IT IS QUITE CLEARLY OCEAN. − ARTHUR C. CLARKE
Cryptoquip
WHEN THE TWO SAILING BUDDIES'SMALL BOAT OVERTURNED FROM HEAVY WAVES, THEY HAD A FALLING-OUT
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
GAL LADY MISS GIRL WOMAN
Lexigo
OBESE, ESTATES, STRAP, PESOS, SCHEME
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ARTICLES
CURVATURE
BUILDER
RINGLING
DANISH
REFS
SWOONED
Find the Words
Iconic landscape
Kubok
