Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, May 4, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: RIVER SHOWN NATIVE FATHOM
Answer: A tennis match begins when the first serve is – SET IN MOTION
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The nice part about being a pessimist is that you are constantly being either proven right or pleasantly surprised." – George Will
Cryptoquote
REMEMBER, THE FORCE WILL BE WITH YOU. ALWAYS. – OBI-WAN KENOBI (FROM YOUR PUZZLE FRIENDS: MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU.)
Cryptoquip
ROME'S REPUBLIC MAKES ME EXTREMELY HAPPY AND EXCITED. I RELISH TALKING ABOUT ITALY GIDDILY.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
EMU EAGLE ROBIN HERON EGRET
Lexigo
COSTS, SCOOP, PASTA, ASININE, ELEMENT
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
FREUD
DETROIT
SENTRIES
TOYOTAS
WRENCH
PARKING
BEYONCE
Find the Words
No office for me
Kubok
