Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-
-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-
-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: VERGE ARRAY UNWIND PHOBIA

Answer: He planned to propose to his girlfriend and went to the jewelry store to do some – "PONDER-RING"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"What most infuriates me is the cellphones. If I see someone texting during the show, I walk off the stage." – Miriam Margolyes

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

FORTUNE LOVES TO GIVE SLIPPERS TO THOSE WITH WOODEN LEGS, AND GLOVES TO THOSE WITH NO HANDS. – THEOPHILE GAUTIER

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

SINCE WE WERE FAR TOO SLOW WHEN ATTEMPTING TO FLEE FROM APHRODITE, THE GODDESS CAUGHT US.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

PIANO VIOLA VIOLIN TRUMPET TROMBONE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

EXERT, TRENDS, SCENES, SORCERESS, SASSY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. SKIMMED

  2. MASTERSON

  3. NECESSITATE

  4. ZEBRAFISH

  5. FITFUL

  6. LOFTY

  7. NEEDLES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Wonders and horrors

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today

