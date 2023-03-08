Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, March 8, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: AVIAN BLAZE TARGET RATHER
Answer: To learn how to set up their sleeping shelters, the young campers needed to – BE ATTENTIVE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“I still have an insane drive to create and express myself … it'll never stop … I don’t know how to stop it.” – Graham Nash
Cryptoquote
A GOOD WRITER POSSESSES NOT ONLY HIS OWN SPIRIT BUT ALSO THE SPIRIT OF HIS FRIENDS. – FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE
Cryptoquip
IF A PERSON MAKES A JOKE IN AN ILL-TEMPERED, UNFRIENDLY WAY, I ALWAYS SAY, “SURLY YOU JEST!”
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BADGER GOPHER GERBIL IMPALA
Lexigo
CLICK, KRILL, LOCKER, RECOIL, LOCKDOWN
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CRAWLING
APPRENTICES
PAINTING
PINCHES
ROBINS
SCRATCHES
ASTRONOMY
Find the Words
Catch anything?
Kubok
