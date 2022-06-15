Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: PARKA HOIST TRUSTY INNING

Answer: When the ghost offered to buy drinks for all of the other ghosts, they said – THAT'S THE SPIRIT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Country music isn't a guitar, it isn't a banjo, it isn't a melody, it isn't a lyric. It's a feeling." – Waylon Jennings

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

A GOOD PHOTOGRAPH IS KNOWING WHERE TO STAND. – ANSEL ADAMS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

A FAMED NOBLE KNIGHT OF CAMELOT ATTENDED YESTERDAY'S BLACK-TIE AFFAIR. THE GALA HAD GALAHAD.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SHOE BOOT SOCK SANDAL SNEAKER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SERVER, RESERVED, DEVICE, EPSON, NOUNS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CHARITABLE AUDITORS BEEF STAFFORD DRAMATISTS LISTENERS CHEMICALS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Trends come and go

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today