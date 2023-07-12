Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SWOON UPEND CRABBY INSIST

Answer: The new heating/cooling system would be ready when they had all their − "DUCTS" IN A ROW

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I believe dreams help light our darkness and give us the push we need to move across the rink of life." − Kristi Yamaguchi

Cryptoquote

OUR PHONES HAVE CREATED WHAT I LIKE TO CALL SADD − SOCIAL ATTENTION DEFICIT DISORDER. − DAN LEVY

Cryptoquip

DESK PLATE IN THE OFFICE OF THE PREMIER OF CANADA'S SMALLEST TERRITORY: "YUKON COUNT ON ME!"

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

OSLO ROME BERN PARIS LISBON BERLIN

Lexigo

DINING, GUIDE, EXTENT, TEDIUM, MEDIC

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

GUARDEDLY TRIMESTER VIKING REVELS RIDDLE EYEBLACK CANCELING

Find the Words

Head for the hills

Kubok

