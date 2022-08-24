Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: VIPER SCARF SAVORY LAZILY

Answer: The wrestling match between the two adversaries would begin after his – RIVAL'S ARRIVAL

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I want to be an old lady, with my cane, shouting, 'Action!' and 'Cut!'" – Director Ava DuVernay

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I HATE FLOWERS. I PAINT THEM BECAUSE THEY'RE CHEAPER THAN MODELS AND THEY DON'T MOVE. – GEORGIA O'KEEFE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN YOU'VE PUT ON A SAD FACE FROM MISPLACING SOMETHING, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE? LOST AND FROWNED.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LYNX LION TIGER PANTHER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ONION, NOISE, ESTIMATES, STEAM, MIGRATING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SPANIELS FASCINATION HESITANCY FLED BISQUE REFINISH COPYEDIT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Environmental impact

(Distributed by Creators Syn)

Kubok

