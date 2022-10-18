Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: EXERT JOIST AGENCY FUSION

Answer: His obsession with doing all his own auto repairs was a – FIXATION

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"One should judge a man mainly from his depravities. Virtues can be faked. Depravities are real." – Klaus Kinski

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

MAY YOUR YEARS BE COUNTED NOT BY YOUR AGE BUT BY HOW YOU SPEND YOUR DAYS. – CATHERINE PULSIFER

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT BELOVED CLASSIC TELEVISION ACTOR WAS JUST GREAT AT DO-IT-YOURSELF JOBS? HANDY GRIFFITH.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

RED TAN TEAL GREEN ORANGE MAROON

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

THERE, ETHIC, CITED, DESIRES, SECRETIVE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

WARMEST GLUMLY WINDMILLS MUSCULAR PALINDROMES INWARDLY CHOOSY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Awaiting approval

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 10/18/2022 - USA TODAY