Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: HEAVY GIANT PRANCE MASCOT
Answer: The worst part about their month-long stay in a vacation home was — VACATING
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Try to leave the earth a better place than when you arrived." −Sidney Sheldon / "There is no planet B." −Richard Branson
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
AS YOU LIVE DEEPER IN THE HEART, THE MIRROR GETS CLEANER AND CLEANER. −RUMI
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WOMAN SEWING AMERICAN FLAGS FOR PEOPLE TO BUY ON A POPULAR CRAFTS WEBSITE: ETSY ROSS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TEE HOLE SHOT CLUB GREEN
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ACIDIC, CANDID, DANCING, GNAWED, DEPENDENCE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PANCAKES
ROSITA
FORGIVING
LIVELY
PANTRY
RAILWAYS
ENTITLE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
It's a summer thing
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
