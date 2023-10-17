Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: HEAVY GIANT PRANCE MASCOT

Answer: The worst part about their month-long stay in a vacation home was — VACATING

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Try to leave the earth a better place than when you arrived." −Sidney Sheldon / "There is no planet B." −Richard Branson

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

AS YOU LIVE DEEPER IN THE HEART, THE MIRROR GETS CLEANER AND CLEANER. −RUMI

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WOMAN SEWING AMERICAN FLAGS FOR PEOPLE TO BUY ON A POPULAR CRAFTS WEBSITE: ETSY ROSS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TEE HOLE SHOT CLUB GREEN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ACIDIC, CANDID, DANCING, GNAWED, DEPENDENCE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PANCAKES ROSITA FORGIVING LIVELY PANTRY RAILWAYS ENTITLE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

It's a summer thing

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

