Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: MUGGY TOTAL CANNON TUXEDO
Answer: His 300-yard drive off the tee was way out of bounds and — LONG GONE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I don't think I ever really knew the right words to 'Hava Nagilah,' which isn't great for a Jewish singer." −Idina Menzel
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO PLAY A LONG TIME TO BE ABLE TO PLAY LIKE YOURSELF. −MILES DAVIS
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
FRUITY SEASONAL DRINK WHICH YOU MAKE WITH A VERY SMALL AMOUNT OF ARACHNID VENOM: APPLE SPIDER.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LYNX LION TIGER COUGAR PANTHER
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
IRISES, SIESTA, ASSIST, TRIPS, SPEAKER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SMELTS
SETTLING
BLACKENS
STEALING
APPROACH
BOTTLES
RACCOONS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Hundreds of years of tradition
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 05/30/2023 - USA TODAY