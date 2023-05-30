Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: MUGGY TOTAL CANNON TUXEDO

Answer: His 300-yard drive off the tee was way out of bounds and — LONG GONE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I don't think I ever really knew the right words to 'Hava Nagilah,' which isn't great for a Jewish singer." −Idina Menzel

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO PLAY A LONG TIME TO BE ABLE TO PLAY LIKE YOURSELF. −MILES DAVIS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

FRUITY SEASONAL DRINK WHICH YOU MAKE WITH A VERY SMALL AMOUNT OF ARACHNID VENOM: APPLE SPIDER.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LYNX LION TIGER COUGAR PANTHER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

IRISES, SIESTA, ASSIST, TRIPS, SPEAKER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SMELTS SETTLING BLACKENS STEALING APPROACH BOTTLES RACCOONS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Hundreds of years of tradition

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

