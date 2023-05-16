Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Los Angeles Times crossword

-

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-

Daily Commuter crossword

-

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: INPUT DOOZY GLADLY CAMPUS

Answer: The shape of the number worth nothing, nil, zilch,naught, etc., made it easy for it to — ZIP ALONG

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Everything good that's ever happened in my life has come as the direct result of helping someone else." −Danny Trejo

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

WHAT A STRANGE THING! TO BE ALIVE BENEATH CHERRY BLOSSOMS. −KOBAYASHI ISSA

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF A CERTAIN CONCEPT IS VERY DIFFICULT TO CONVEY IN POETRY, YOU SHOULD LEAVE IT TO THE PROSE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BOOT SOCK CLOG SNEAKER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

AWAIT, TRAIL, LOITERER, REALM, MALARIA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

-

7 Little Words

DEFINE DRUMBEAT BOOKS THEM RAINBOWS OLYMPIANS NOVICES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

The not so great outdoors

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

-

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 05/16/2023 - USA TODAY