Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, March 21, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: BOSSY CHURN WIZARD CEMENT
Answer: When told the pricy headphones he loved were on sale, it was – MUSIC TO HIS EARS
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Speaking very generally, I find that women are spiritually, emotionally and often physically stronger than men.” – Gary Oldman
Cryptoquote
IF WE DON’T CHASE THINGS, SOMETIMES THE THINGS FOLLOWING US CAN CATCH UP. – L.M. MONTGOMERY
Cryptoquip
DECLARATION IN A POLYAMOROUS WEDDING CEREMONY FOR FOUR PEOPLE: “WITH THIS RING I THREE WED.”
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SLOTH MOOSE WHALE MOUSE BISON
Lexigo
INDIA, ATTENDED, DECIDE, EDITS, SATISFY
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BEAST
CONFIRMING
LOOPING
VALUABLES
PERSPECTIVE
MARGOT
UNPOLISHED
Find the Words
Meet up with friends
Kubok
