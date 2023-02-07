Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FOCUS WRING DOCTOR SAVIOR

Answer: When the new space telescope began sending incredible images, it was – SO FAR, SO GOOD

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"If I could ban boxing I probably would but I'll tell you in the same breath, I loved it growing up." – Jonathan Banks

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IF YOU LIVE TO BE A HUNDRED, I WANT TO LIVE TO BE A HUNDRED MINUS ONE DAY SO I NEVER HAVE TO LIVE WITHOUT YOU. – A.A. MILNE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF THEY PRODUCED A SERIES OF ADS FOR BUBBLY WHITE WINE, THAT WOULD BE A CHAMPAGNE CAMPAIGN.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

HAITI INDIA CHINA CHILE YEMAN JAPAN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SUSAN, NASCAR, RESUME, EXUDED, DERBY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

TETHERS ORTIZ SEVEN FORMIDABLE SUPPERS BIRDSEED FINGERLINGS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

The ocean is calling

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

