Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ESSAY GRAFT LITTLE POTATO

Answer: The evil witch welcomed the visitors and invited them to — SIT FOR A SPELL

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Either you're growing or you're decaying; there's no middle ground. If you're standing still, you're decaying." −Alan Arkin

Cryptoquote

FAMILIES ARE LIKE FUDGE − MOSTLY SWEET, WITH A FEW NUTS. −LES DAWSON

Cryptoquip

WHEN A CHICKEN WAS TOLD A STORY THAT WAS COMPLETELY UNLIKELY, IT SAID, "YOU'RE PULLING MY EGG!"

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ACE KING DECK HAND SUIT

Lexigo

PETITE, EMPTIED, DIXIE, EXITED, DECEPTIVE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

HALVING DISCOVERIES RARITIES FAMOUS SPACEK MENTIONED MONSTERS

Find the Words

Taking a break

Kubok

