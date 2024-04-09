Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: TRACT MOOSE MEDIUM HAPPEN

Answer: They worked on the song separately and then — COMPARED NOTES

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Sincerity seems to be a problem today. I'd rather be true and hated than be false and fool people." − Kristen Stewart

Cryptoquote

OUR SPRING HAS COME AT LAST WITH THE SOFT LAUGHTER OF APRIL SUNS AND SHADOW OF APRIL SHOWERS. − BYRON CALDWELL SMITH

Cryptoquip

IF SOMEBODY TRIES ON A SMOOTH SYNTHETIC FABRIC FOR FIT, I'D SAY THEY'RE TAKING A RAYON CHECK.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TOGO OMAN CHAD LAOS MALI

Lexigo

ASSESS, SAMPLES, SUSAN, NAMED, DEFENDS

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SLOGAN HOSES AMANDAS UNWASHED USEFULNESS STEEPEST SUAVE

Find the Words

Huge influx of immigrants

Kubok

