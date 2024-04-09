Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: TRACT MOOSE MEDIUM HAPPEN
Answer: They worked on the song separately and then — COMPARED NOTES
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Sincerity seems to be a problem today. I'd rather be true and hated than be false and fool people." − Kristen Stewart
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
OUR SPRING HAS COME AT LAST WITH THE SOFT LAUGHTER OF APRIL SUNS AND SHADOW OF APRIL SHOWERS. − BYRON CALDWELL SMITH
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF SOMEBODY TRIES ON A SMOOTH SYNTHETIC FABRIC FOR FIT, I'D SAY THEY'RE TAKING A RAYON CHECK.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TOGO OMAN CHAD LAOS MALI
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ASSESS, SAMPLES, SUSAN, NAMED, DEFENDS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SLOGAN
HOSES
AMANDAS
UNWASHED
USEFULNESS
STEEPEST
SUAVE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Huge influx of immigrants
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 04/09/2024 - USA TODAY