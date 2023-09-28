Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Sept. 28
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: INEPT WHILE DRAGON STRING
Answer: With each tentacle holding food, the octopus – “EIGHT” ITS DINNER
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“A photograph can be an instant of life captured for eternity that will never cease looking back at you.” – Brigitte Bardot
Cryptoquote
I DO THINGS LIKE GET IN A TAXI AND SAY “THE LIBRARY, AND STEP ON IT.” – DAVID FOSTER WALLACE
Cryptoquip
WHAT COULD ONE CALL GROUPS RESPONSIBLE FOR OVERSEEING THE SPORT OF RIDING WAVES? SURF BOARDS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
KEY NOTE BEAT TUNE CLEF OCTAVE
Lexigo
PREPARE, EXCERPT, TAPER, REPAIRS, STATISTICS
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TACTLESS
ENCAGE
MIMES
NORA
EXPELLING
LEASES
CLAMPETT
Find the Words
Transport on a budget
Kubok
