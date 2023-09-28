Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Sept. 28

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: INEPT WHILE DRAGON STRING

Answer: With each tentacle holding food, the octopus – “EIGHT” ITS DINNER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“A photograph can be an instant of life captured for eternity that will never cease looking back at you.” – Brigitte Bardot

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I DO THINGS LIKE GET IN A TAXI AND SAY “THE LIBRARY, AND STEP ON IT.” – DAVID FOSTER WALLACE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHAT COULD ONE CALL GROUPS RESPONSIBLE FOR OVERSEEING THE SPORT OF RIDING WAVES? SURF BOARDS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

KEY NOTE BEAT TUNE CLEF OCTAVE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

PREPARE, EXCERPT, TAPER, REPAIRS, STATISTICS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

TACTLESS ENCAGE MIMES NORA EXPELLING LEASES CLAMPETT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Transport on a budget

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

