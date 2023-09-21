Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Sept. 21
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GAUZE HIKER OBLONG SINFUL
Answer: Benny’s show lasted for many years because so many people thought it was — “HILL-ARIOUS”
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Imagine all the people living life in peace...I hope someday you'll join us, and the world will be as one." −John Lennon
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
I AM NOT AFRAID OF AN ARMY OF LIONS LED BY A SHEEP; I AM AFRAID OF AN ARMY OF SHEEP LED BY A LION. −ALEXANDER THE GREAT
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT WOULD YOU CALL ONIONS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY PALE IN COLOR, NOT RED OR GREEN? LIGHT BULBS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
APE OTTER ALPACA ERMINE ANTEATER
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
MERGER, RESERVES, SESAME, EARNER, RESPONSE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
TOWER
ACID
HUNTER
ARTICHOKES
BACKGROUND
FATHERS
SCULPTURING
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
An industry under pressure
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
