Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Sept. 21

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GAUZE HIKER OBLONG SINFUL

Answer: Benny’s show lasted for many years because so many people thought it was — “HILL-ARIOUS”

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Imagine all the people living life in peace...I hope someday you'll join us, and the world will be as one." −John Lennon

Cryptoquote

I AM NOT AFRAID OF AN ARMY OF LIONS LED BY A SHEEP; I AM AFRAID OF AN ARMY OF SHEEP LED BY A LION. −ALEXANDER THE GREAT

Cryptoquip

WHAT WOULD YOU CALL ONIONS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY PALE IN COLOR, NOT RED OR GREEN? LIGHT BULBS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

APE OTTER ALPACA ERMINE ANTEATER

Lexigo

MERGER, RESERVES, SESAME, EARNER, RESPONSE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

TOWER ACID HUNTER ARTICHOKES BACKGROUND FATHERS SCULPTURING

Find the Words

An industry under pressure

Kubok

