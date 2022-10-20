Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: POISE KNELT CAVIAR STINKY

Answer: It was easy to see the airport as they approached because it was now – IN "PLANE" "SITE"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"There is no stopping this existential mirror that's held up to yourself when you're about to have a kid." – John Krasinski

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IF YOU ARE ALWAYS TRYING TO BE NORMAL, YOU WILL NEVER KNOW HOW AMAZING YOU CAN BE. – MAYA ANGELOU

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

BECAUSE THE BRIDGE CHAMP IS REALLY GUNG-HO TO PLAY CARDS, SHE KEEPS ASKING "TEN-ACE, ANYONE?"

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

RANCH FRENCH CAESAR ITALIAN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

POTATO, OPERATE, EMPEROR, REPORTERS, SHORTER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

ENTERED DEPENDENT CRITTERS CAPITULATE UMAMI FORWARDING ALTERNATED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Buoyant market

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

