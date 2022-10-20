Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: POISE KNELT CAVIAR STINKY
Answer: It was easy to see the airport as they approached because it was now – IN "PLANE" "SITE"
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"There is no stopping this existential mirror that's held up to yourself when you're about to have a kid." – John Krasinski
Cryptoquote
IF YOU ARE ALWAYS TRYING TO BE NORMAL, YOU WILL NEVER KNOW HOW AMAZING YOU CAN BE. – MAYA ANGELOU
Cryptoquip
BECAUSE THE BRIDGE CHAMP IS REALLY GUNG-HO TO PLAY CARDS, SHE KEEPS ASKING "TEN-ACE, ANYONE?"
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
RANCH FRENCH CAESAR ITALIAN
Lexigo
POTATO, OPERATE, EMPEROR, REPORTERS, SHORTER
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
ENTERED
DEPENDENT
CRITTERS
CAPITULATE
UMAMI
FORWARDING
ALTERNATED
Find the Words
Buoyant market
Kubok
