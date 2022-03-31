Puzzle solutions for Thursday, March 31
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: CLOAK ALIBI FEISTY APPEAR
Answer: The number 3.141 is just a – PIECE OF THE "PI"
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I became very critical of … circuses and keeping animals in captivity. I wish it was against the law." – Christopher Walken
Cryptoquote
IT COSTS NOTHING TO SAY SOMETHING KIND. EVEN LESS TO SHUT UP ALTOGETHER. – NATHAN FILLION
Cryptoquip
IF A DUO WANTS TO PLAY A PORTABLE SNARE DRUM TOGETHER, I GUESS THEY MIGHT GET A TABOR FOR TWO.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BED SOFA CHAIR TABLE DRESSER
Lexigo
AERATE, LOITERER, REVERSE, ERASED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. GUARDIAN
2. LIVING
3. SONGWRITERS
4. UNEATEN
5. JETSON
6. CAWING
7. FILCHED
Find the Words
Beautiful waterways
Kubok
