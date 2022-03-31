Puzzle solutions for Thursday, March 31

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-
-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-
-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: CLOAK ALIBI FEISTY APPEAR

Answer: The number 3.141 is just a – PIECE OF THE "PI"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I became very critical of … circuses and keeping animals in captivity. I wish it was against the law." – Christopher Walken

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IT COSTS NOTHING TO SAY SOMETHING KIND. EVEN LESS TO SHUT UP ALTOGETHER. – NATHAN FILLION

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF A DUO WANTS TO PLAY A PORTABLE SNARE DRUM TOGETHER, I GUESS THEY MIGHT GET A TABOR FOR TWO.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BED SOFA CHAIR TABLE DRESSER

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

AERATE, LOITERER, REVERSE, ERASED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. GUARDIAN

2. LIVING

3. SONGWRITERS

4. UNEATEN

5. JETSON

6. CAWING

7. FILCHED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Beautiful waterways

(Distributed by Creator's Syndicate)

Kubok

