Puzzle solutions for Thursday, July 6, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ALIAS BIRCH TOWARD EXCEED
Answer: When Lasha Talakhadze broke his own world weightlifting record, he — RAISED THE BAR
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The dignity of the artist lies in his duty of keeping awake the sense of wonder in the world." −Marc Chagall
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
I AM OUT WITH LANTERNS, LOOKING FOR MYSELF. −EMILY DICKINSON
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF A CHEF IS PRACTICING PREPARING A DISH USING A PUNGENT SALAD GREEN, IS IT A CRESS REHEARSAL?
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
MINK LION MOLE PUMA BOAR GOAT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
REPEL, LEARN, NURSE, ELDERS, SPEARMINT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BROWBEAT
FREESTYLES
SHREDDING
CLARA
HARSHEST
BACKLIGHTS
MALEK
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Working up a sweat
(Distributed by Creators)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 07/06/2023 - USA TODAY