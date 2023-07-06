Puzzle solutions for Thursday, July 6, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ALIAS BIRCH TOWARD EXCEED

Answer: When Lasha Talakhadze broke his own world weightlifting record, he — RAISED THE BAR

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"The dignity of the artist lies in his duty of keeping awake the sense of wonder in the world." −Marc Chagall

Cryptoquote

I AM OUT WITH LANTERNS, LOOKING FOR MYSELF. −EMILY DICKINSON

Cryptoquip

IF A CHEF IS PRACTICING PREPARING A DISH USING A PUNGENT SALAD GREEN, IS IT A CRESS REHEARSAL?

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

MINK LION MOLE PUMA BOAR GOAT

Lexigo

REPEL, LEARN, NURSE, ELDERS, SPEARMINT

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

BROWBEAT FREESTYLES SHREDDING CLARA HARSHEST BACKLIGHTS MALEK

Find the Words

Working up a sweat

Kubok

