Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

-

-
-

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

-
-

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

-

JUMBLE

Jumbles: OUTDO    TUMMY    GATHER    ANYONE

Answer: The bullfighter welcomed people to his home at his – "MAT-A-DOOR"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Wherever human beings live, painting has existed and exists. Painting is a language, as with words." – Diego Rivera

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THE WORLD IS A PLACE WHERE THE EXTRAORDINARY CAN SIT JUST BESIDE THE ORDINARY WITH THE THINNEST OF BOUNDARIES. – JODI PICOULT

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

FACE-REDDENING COSMETIC APPLICATION BRUSHED ON BY ONE OF THE DISNEY PRINCESSES: MULAN ROUGE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

PERU    OMANI    CHINA    CHILE    NEPAL    JORDAN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

MIAMI, IMAGES, SMEAR, RAIDER, RESORT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. ABDICATED

  2. SITUATE

  3. POSSESS

  4. ABBREVIATED

  5. CONTENTS

  6. ABHORRENTLY

  7. CLIFFHANGER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

The green behind the gold

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

