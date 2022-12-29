Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FAITH WRECK CENSUS FONDUE
Answer: When it came to making good pillows, she – KNEW HER STUFF
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"We should be talking about celebrating out differences ... that those differences make us richer and stronger." – Diego Luna
Cryptoquote
BE AT WAR WITH YOUR VICES, AT PEACE WITH YOUR NEIGHBORS, AND LET EVERY NEW YEAR FIND YOU A BETTER MAN. – BENJAMIN FRANKLIN
Cryptoquip
MAKE SURE YOU DON'T OVERPAY WHEN SHOPPING FOR A FLOWER-HOLDING ITEM. TAKE IT AT VASE VALUE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SOFA CHAIR BENCH RECLINER
Lexigo
TUTOR, ROTATE, EUREKA, ALCOHOL, LATELY
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CHLORINE
GATES
HOSTED
SQUEEGEE
POLKAS
ELASTICS
PENITENT
Find the Words
Bring on the bling
Kubok
