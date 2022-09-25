Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Sept. 25

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

BITTEN INDUCT HAMMER SONATA EFFORT SMELLY

With so many relatives telling him how to cure his back problems, he longed for the – SILENT TREATMENT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

WHAT IS THE MAIN GOAL FOR SOMEBODY WHO LIKES SPEAKING AS FEW WORDS AS POSSIBLE? TO SAY THE LEAST.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

OTTER WHALE LLAMA MOUSE MOOSE TIGER SLOTH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

TOMATO, OMAHA, ADHERE, EITHER, RETROFIT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PARALLEL BALLAD DILLYDALLY GALLOP DALLAS OVERALLS HALLMARK

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Take your pick

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

