Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Sept. 24

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

-

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: OUTING TATTLE DAYBED PEWTER BICKER DRAGON

Answer: After their cat gave birth to a litter of 10, they made room for the whole — “KITTEN” CABOODLE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

WHEN THE GREEK AGRICULTURE GODDESS COMPLETED HER CHARIOT-RIDING TIME, WAS SHE A PARKING DEMETER?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

QUAIL GOOSE HERON EGRET ROBIN EAGLE STORK CRANE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SEIZE, ELDEST, TESTED, DESIRED, DERISION

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CARIBBEAN OUSTS PLUMBERS INFLATES STUBBORN SNAKES SLUGGARDS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Essential transportation

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 09/24/2023 - USA TODAY