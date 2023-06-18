Puzzle solutions for Sunday, June 18, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumble: KITTEN IGUANA SCENIC PULPIT COPPER ENOUGH

ANSWER: The hen was ready to retire after laying eggs for years because she was — NO SPRING CHICKEN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

IF STUDENTS CALCULATED INCORRECT SOLUTIONS TO MATH PROBLEMS, THEY POSSIBLY COMMITTED INFRACTIONS IN FRACTIONS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

OWL EMU HAWK DUCK LARK CROW CRANE EGRET EAGLE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

ELECT, TESTS, STEREO, ORDERED, DIRECTORY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

DOUGHNUT REIGN MIGUEL FACILITATE SOLAR LAMENT TIARA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Rising interest rates

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

