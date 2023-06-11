Puzzle solutions for Sunday, June 11, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumble: INJURE UNLOCK SMOOTH DISMAL GOBBLE SHADOW

Answer: The employee who was always on Facebook, TikTok, etc. was fired because of all her — SOCIAL “NOTWORKING”

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

IF YOU HAVE A STRONG PREFERENCE FOR ONE PARTICULAR PARKING AREA OVER OTHERS, I GUESS YOU LIKE A LOT A LOT.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LUTE DRUM HARP OBOE BUGLE BANJO FLUTE PIANO GUITAR

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

HEDGE, EDGIER, RESISTS, SERENE, EIGHT

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

APPETIZER MARSHAL CRANK OVERTURE TIPOFF SOLENOID BACTERIA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Give a helping hand

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 06/11/2023 - USA TODAY