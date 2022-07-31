Puzzle solutions for Sunday, July 31, 2022
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
TIRADE COLUMN UPBEAT SOCKET ORNERY INVOKE
The tabby that gave birth to such a large litter loved the whole – "KITTEN" CABOODLE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
IF I PUT A WHOLE BUNCH OF EXTRA THINGS IN THE CRATE ON THE WAREHOUSE PLATFORM, I'M STUFFING THE PALLET BOX.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CUBA CHAD LAOS NEPAL JAPAN SPAIN CYPRUS SWEDEN
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
TOTAL, LAPTOP, POTATOES, SELLERS, SPOON
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MCENROE
REITMAN
FLEMING
GEIGER
SOTO
PACHELBEL
PENN
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Put on your red shoes
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today