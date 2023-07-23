Puzzle solutions for Sunday, July 23, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumble: THRASH FEISTY TYCOON URCHIN GOVERN TOASTY

Answer: The dirt bike rider needed to focus and didn’t want to lose his — “TERRAIN” OF THOUGHT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

IF A "WIZARD OF OZ" REMAKE WERE SET IN ALASKA, WHAT MIGHT DOROTHY KEEP SAYING? "THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE NOME."

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ASH OAK ELM FIR PINE MAPLE BIRCH CEDAR SPRUCE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

GAUGE, EDGES, SEDAN, NUDGED, DANDELIONS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

FLOOD FLAGSTAFF FLINTSTONE FLEECE FLOTUS FLIRTATIOUS FLAKE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Feel like a road trip?

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

