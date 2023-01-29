Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
OBLONG AFRAID RUDELY OUTLAW SCURRY INHALE
A coin worth 100 cents and a bill worth 100 cents are the same, – DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR
Cryptoquip
SONG ABOUT HEAVY RAIN WHICH TRAPS ALL THE UNIVERSITY STUDENTS IN THEIR CAMPUS BUILDINGS: "DORMY WEATHER."
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
THAI LATIN FRENCH GERMAN POLISH ITALIAN ENGLISH
Lexigo
NANNY, YEAST, TENNIS, SNAIL, LOUISIANA
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
HELLO
APOLOGIZE
SEPTEMBER
FIREWORK
AFRICA
ROYALS
BORDERLINE
Find the Words
Shearing is back breaking work
Kubok
