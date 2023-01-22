Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

-

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumble: EIGHTY OSPREY HYBRID THROWN SPRAIN FLINCH

After using the highest quality feathers to make the pillows, they were – DOWNRIGHT PERFECT

Cryptoquip

WHAT MIGHT ONE CALL PEOPLE WHO CREATE AD CAMPAIGNS FOR PRODUCTS SUCH AS TUMS AND ROLAIDS? RELIEF PITCHERS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

UTAH OHIO IOWA IDAHO MAINE NEVADA HAWAII

Lexigo

ORDERED, DRIVER, ROTATION, NIGHT, TONIC

KenKen

-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

BARISTA BARCODES BARBECUED BARBERSHOP BARCELONA BARYSHNIKOV BARNUM

Find the Words

A morning ritual

Kubok

