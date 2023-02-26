Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

LOUNGE ABRUPT REFUSE NUANCE TWENTY IMPAIR

She’d need to hurry to buy a new sports watch while it was 50% off because – TIME WAS RUNNING OUT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

IF A CARTOON CAT OF OLD MAGAZINES WERE HUNGRY FOR A SALTY SNACK, WOULD HE EAT SOME FRITZ CRACKERS?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

MOUSE MOOSE CAMEL PANDA WHALE TIGER HYENA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

FEVER, REVIVES, STRESS, SELFIE, ELECTIVE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

CHECKERS CRANIUM BALDERDASH BATTLESHIP RISK CAREERS SORRY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Garden full of colour

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

