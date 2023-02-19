Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
FLATLY INNING OBJECT SEPTUM BILLOW LOTION
She was accumulating a sizable number of miniature collectables – LITTLE “BUY” LITTLE
Cryptoquip
WHY COULD A GOLFER RETURN TO COLLEGE AFTER WINNING A KEY LOCAL TOURNAMENT? TO WORK TOWARD THE MASTERS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ITALY INDIA ANGOLA CANADA AUSTRIA ECUADOR
Lexigo
FIFTH, HELMET, THEMES, SAFETY, YIELD
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
NEWSPAPER
MENU
MANUAL
PAMPHLET
MAGAZINE
CATALOGUE
BOOK
Find the Words
More than just the harbour
Kubok
