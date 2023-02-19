Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

FLATLY    INNING    OBJECT    SEPTUM    BILLOW    LOTION

She was accumulating a sizable number of miniature collectables – LITTLE “BUY” LITTLE

Cryptoquip

WHY COULD A GOLFER RETURN TO COLLEGE AFTER WINNING A KEY LOCAL TOURNAMENT? TO WORK TOWARD THE MASTERS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ITALY    INDIA    ANGOLA    CANADA    AUSTRIA    ECUADOR

Lexigo

FIFTH, HELMET, THEMES, SAFETY, YIELD

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. NEWSPAPER

  2. MENU

  3. MANUAL

  4. PAMPHLET

  5. MAGAZINE

  6. CATALOGUE

  7. BOOK

Find the Words

More than just the harbour

Kubok

