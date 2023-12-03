Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Answer: ABRUPT VALLEY FEEBLE YONDER SUDDEN HUNGRY

The group of golfers had been pals for years. They’d tee off once — “EVERY-BUDDY” WAS THERE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

WHEN SOME SLICES OF BREAD BECAME STUCK IN AN OVEN FOR SEVERAL MINUTES, ONE OF THEM SHOUTED "WE'RE TOAST!"

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BENIN SPAIN GHANA BRAZIL CANADA ANGOLA LIBERIA ICELAND

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

EATEN, NECTAR, RATED, DESCENDS, STATES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

PARKAS BALACLAVAS SCARVES MITTENS BOOTS SWEATERS SNOWSUITS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Growing indigenous plants

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/03/2023 - USA TODAY