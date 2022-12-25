Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

-
-

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

ASPECT    IMPALA    FIASCO    KITTEN    NIMBLE    EXPIRE

She quickly had him open the wristwatch she'd bought for him because there was – NO TIME LIKE THE PRESENT

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

WHAT DOES KRIS KRINGLE DO WHEN HE IS PANTOMIMING AN ATTACKING LION, TIGER OR LEOPARD? SANTA CLAWS.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

DOVER    BOISE    PIERRE    AUSTIN    BOSTON    CONCORD

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

BANANA, ABSENCE, EXTENT, TEXAS, SEASON

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. SCARES

  2. SHARES

  3. SHARKS

  4. SHIRKS

  5. SHIRTS

  6. SHIFTS

  7. SHIFTY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Fresh is always best

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/25/2022 - USA TODAY

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — First, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys lost to Jacksonville. Then, Philadelphia quarterbacking counterpart Jalen Hurts was all but ruled out with a sprained throwing shoulder. The pizazz is just about gone for a Christmas Eve clash between NFC East rivals that could have been a last-ditch bid by Dallas to take the NFC's top seed from the NFL-leading Eagles (13-1). Instead, Dallas would be a long shot to catch Philadelphia even with a victory Saturday. The Cowboys back