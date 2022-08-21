Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
SOCIAL ACCESS NUGGET SNAPPY IMPORT NOVICE
Construction on the hospital's new critical care unit was done, for all – "INTENSIVE" PURPOSES
Cryptoquip
AN ACCLAIMED ACTRESS WAS SO CRAZY FOR A SOUTHWESTERN ARIZONA CITY THAT SHE RENAMED HERSELF YUMA THURMAN.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TAFT POLK PIERCE CARTER TRUMAN MONROE
Lexigo
NAVAL, LUNAR, RANDOM, MONTANA, AURORA
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
FLOP
QUESTION
SWELL
CRUSH
DEADLOCK
YEARN
CULTIVATE
Find the Words
Hitting into the rough
Kubok
