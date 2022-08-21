Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-
-

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

SOCIAL    ACCESS    NUGGET    SNAPPY    IMPORT    NOVICE

Construction on the hospital's new critical care unit was done, for all – "INTENSIVE" PURPOSES

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

AN ACCLAIMED ACTRESS WAS SO CRAZY FOR A SOUTHWESTERN ARIZONA CITY THAT SHE RENAMED HERSELF YUMA THURMAN.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TAFT    POLK    PIERCE    CARTER    TRUMAN    MONROE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

NAVAL, LUNAR, RANDOM, MONTANA, AURORA

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. FLOP

  2. QUESTION

  3. SWELL

  4. CRUSH

  5. DEADLOCK

  6. YEARN

  7. CULTIVATE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Hitting into the rough

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 08/21/2022 - USA TODAY

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram

    Meta removes influencer Andrew Tate from its platforms for violating its policies.

  • Influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram

    The Meta-owned platforms have banned Mr Tate for violating their policies on dangerous organisations or individuals.

  • Vanessa Bryant takes stand in trial over photos from deadly helicopter crash

    An emotional Vanessa Bryant took the stand Friday in her invasion of privacy trial over photos taken at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball star Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter. Bryant filed a lawsuit several months after the 2020 crash against Los Angeles County, alleging that first responders took graphic photos of human remains at the scene as "souvenirs" and shared them with others. Bryant, the final plaintiffs' witness, was overcome with emotion in the Los Angeles federal courtroom on Friday as she shared her fear and anxiety over the photos.

  • Controversial influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram

    Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been banned from Facebook and Instagram for violating its policies around dangerous individuals, their parent company Meta has said. Mr Tate's official accounts have been removed from the social media platforms, and he will not be allowed to create new ones, Meta added. Before his Instagram account was removed, he had racked up more than four million followers.

  • Welcome Rain Falls on Fire-Struck Algerian Province

    Heavy rain provided welcome relief on Friday morning, August 20, in Algeria’s Setif province, one of several northern regions affected by wildfires that, according to Algeria news media, had killed at least 37 people and injured dozens.At least two people were killed in Setif province, according to the Algeria Press Service (APS).Most of the fires were recorded in the northeastern El Tarf province, where at least 30 deaths were "reported"https://www.aps.dz/ar/algerie/130585-2022-08-19-15-16-15?fbclid=IwAR2DLxfnrm-JK7pCYiOEa6jX9vSoJQ_mWwh3xEWgqBKiOOqscMI23Vh0ZVY and where intensive firefighting efforts were continuing on Friday.Another five people died in the province of Souk Ahras, APS reported. Credit: Mohamed Doumir via Storyful

  • Massachusetts man accused of spraying people with bear spray in Lebanon after argument

    A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he sprayed bear spray at people outside a restaurant in Lebanon on Friday.

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Toronto FC looks to build on four-game unbeaten run in key game against New England

    TORONTO — A swift turnaround at Toronto FC has the Major League Soccer club on an urgent late-season push to make the playoffs. TFC enters a key game against the visiting New England Revolution on Wednesday night just four points out of a post-season spot in the Eastern Conference. On a four-game unbeaten run since the debuts of Italian transfers Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, TFC coach Bob Bradley says the pressure is on with just nine games remaining. "It's there, we all know that,

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill