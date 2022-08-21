Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

SOCIAL ACCESS NUGGET SNAPPY IMPORT NOVICE

Construction on the hospital's new critical care unit was done, for all – "INTENSIVE" PURPOSES

Cryptoquip

AN ACCLAIMED ACTRESS WAS SO CRAZY FOR A SOUTHWESTERN ARIZONA CITY THAT SHE RENAMED HERSELF YUMA THURMAN.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TAFT POLK PIERCE CARTER TRUMAN MONROE

Lexigo

NAVAL, LUNAR, RANDOM, MONTANA, AURORA

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

FLOP QUESTION SWELL CRUSH DEADLOCK YEARN CULTIVATE

Find the Words

Hitting into the rough

Kubok

