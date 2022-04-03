Puzzle solutions for Sunday, April 3

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com.)

-
-

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Answer: ENGINE PANTRY GRATIS SALMON KERNEL EMERGE

MacArthur's "I shall return" is one of the best military quotes of all time. – GENERALLY SPEAKING

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

THOSE WINE PRODUCERS ERNEST AND JULIO COULD NEVER STAY PUT. THEY WERE ALWAYS OUT GALLO-VANTING.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TOGO MALI CHAD GABON GHANA EGYPT ANGOLA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

BIKINI, IMBIBE, EMBED, DIVIDER, ROMAN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

-
-

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. TINKERBELL

2. PAPERWORK

3. CACTUS

4. POSSESSIONS

5. EXTINCTION

6. MISER

7. CLOUSEAU

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

It was this big

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Network newspaper crossword, sudoku puzzle answers today

